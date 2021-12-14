December 14, 2021

Tooth Root Extraction Forcep Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth and Outlook (2021-2026)| Lorien, Medecive, Thempson, Power Dental, ASA DENTAL

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Tooth Root Extraction Forcep will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Tooth Root Extraction Forcep market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Tooth Root Extraction Forcep market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tooth Root Extraction Forcep market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Upper Molars
– Lower Molars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Adults
– Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Transact International Private Limited
– Lorien
– Medecive
– Thempson
– Power Dental
– ASA DENTAL
– New Surgical Instruments Co.
– MEDESY
– AR Instrumed Deutschland GmbH
– MA Dental ApS
– Lascod
– HARFINS Instruments

