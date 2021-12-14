December 14, 2021

Glass Flake Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Flake Coatings in global, including the following market information: Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Glass Flake Coatings companies in 2020 (%) The global Glass Flake Coatings market was valued at 1307.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1486.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Glass Flake Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Epoxy Vinyl Ester Polyester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Oil & Gas Marine Chemical & Petrochemical

 

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Glass Flake Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Glass Flake Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Glass Flake Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Glass Flake Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Akzo Nobel PPG Industries Jotun Hempel Chugoku Marine Sherwin-Williams Nippon Paints Kansai Paint Rpm International Berger Paints Shalimar Paints BASF Duluxgroup Grauer & Weil Samhwa Paints Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

4 Sights by Product

Glass Flake Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

