Lipstick Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips. Many colors and types of lipstick exist. As with most other types of makeup, lipstick is typically, but not exclusively, which worn by women. The use of lipstick dates back to medieval times. Alb?a, ILEOS, HCP, World Wide Packaging and LIBO Cosmetics are the leaders of the Lipstick industry, which take about 45% market share. Europe is the major region of the global market, which takes about 40% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lipstick Market In 2020, the global Lipstick market size was US$ 6255 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9530.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027. Global Lipstick Scope and Market Size Lipstick market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lipstick market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Lipstick market is segmented into Matte Shimmer Gloss Lip Stain Sheer Others

Segment by End User, the Lipstick market is segmented into Age 10 to 20 Age 20 to 30 Age 30 to 40 Age 40 to 50 Above 50 years old Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Lipstick Market Share Analysis Lipstick market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Lipstick product introduction, recent developments, Lipstick sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: L?Oreal Group PG Estee Lauder Relvon LVMH Shiseido Chanel ROHTO Beiersdorf DHC Johnson& Johnson Avon Jahwa JALA

