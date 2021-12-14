P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel

P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel3 min read
Paracymene, also known as p-cymene, chemical name is 1-methyl-4-isopropylbenzene, is a colorless and transparent liquid with aromatic odor, it exists in a variety of essential oils. Umbrella sutra is also an important organic synthesis intermediate and has a wide range of uses. The main P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) players include Symrise, Fujian Green Pine, Vigon International, Inc., Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, Jiangxi Baolin Natural Spice, etc. The top five P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) players account for approximately 36% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6), accounting for about 48%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of type, Natural is the largest segment, with a share about 74%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Food Flavors, followed by Cosmetic.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market In 2020, the global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market size was US$ 57 million and it is expected to reach US$ 84 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Scope and Market Size P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented into Natural P-Cymene Synthetic P-Cymene
Segment by Application, the P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented into Food Flavors Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Share Analysis P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) product introduction, recent developments, P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include: Symrise Augustus Oils Aurochemicals Vigon International Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics Fujian Green Pine Jiangxi Baolin Natural Spice Shangpin Fine Chemicals Jishui Xinda Natural Spice Jiangxi Zhonghuan
