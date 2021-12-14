P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel

Paracymene, also known as p-cymene, chemical name is 1-methyl-4-isopropylbenzene, is a colorless and transparent liquid with aromatic odor, it exists in a variety of essential oils. Umbrella sutra is also an important organic synthesis intermediate and has a wide range of uses. The main P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) players include Symrise, Fujian Green Pine, Vigon International, Inc., Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, Jiangxi Baolin Natural Spice, etc. The top five P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) players account for approximately 36% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6), accounting for about 48%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of type, Natural is the largest segment, with a share about 74%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Food Flavors, followed by Cosmetic.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market In 2020, the global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market size was US$ 57 million and it is expected to reach US$ 84 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Scope and Market Size P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented into Natural P-Cymene Synthetic P-Cymene

Segment by Application, the P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market is segmented into Food Flavors Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Share Analysis P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) product introduction, recent developments, P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Symrise Augustus Oils Aurochemicals Vigon International Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics Fujian Green Pine Jiangxi Baolin Natural Spice Shangpin Fine Chemicals Jishui Xinda Natural Spice Jiangxi Zhonghuan

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural P-Cymene

1.2.3 Synthetic P-Cymene

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Flavors

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global P-Cymene (CAS: 99-87-6) by Manufacture

