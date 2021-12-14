Automotive Seat Track Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2031

According to Fact.MR’ latest report, the automotive seat track market is expected to grow steadily between 2021 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4%-6%. Owing to the impact of Covid-19, the market will rebound gradually in the short term, with an ambitious long-term growth outlook. The automotive seat track market will be driven by rising vehicle output and demand for passenger cars and light vehicles.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Automotive Seat track?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

Faurecia

Johnson Controls

DURA Automotive System

IFB Automotive

SHIROKI Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile

TS Tech Atwood Mobile Products

Fisher and Company

Imasen Electric Industrial

Toyota Boshoku

Key Segments

By Technology

Manual

Electric

By Product Type

Active locking tracks

Passive non-locking tracks

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



