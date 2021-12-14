Automotive Seat Track Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2031

Automotive Seat Track Market Expansion to be Persistent During 20312 min read
According to Fact.MR’ latest report, the automotive seat track market is expected to grow steadily between 2021 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4%-6%. Owing to the impact of Covid-19, the market will rebound gradually in the short term, with an ambitious long-term growth outlook. The automotive seat track market will be driven by rising vehicle output and demand for passenger cars and light vehicles.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Automotive Seat track?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include
- Faurecia
- Johnson Controls
- DURA Automotive System
- IFB Automotive
- SHIROKI Corporation
- Brose Fahrzeugteile
- TS Tech Atwood Mobile Products
- Fisher and Company
- Imasen Electric Industrial
- Toyota Boshoku
Key Segments
By Technology
- Manual
- Electric
By Product Type
- Active locking tracks
- Passive non-locking tracks
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Africa
