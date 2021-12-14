December 14, 2021

Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Report 2021

The global Antifouling Paint market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antifouling Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Eroding Antifouling Hard Film Antifouling Others

 

Segment by Application Yachts Cargo Ships Fishing Boats Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms Others

The Antifouling Paint market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Antifouling Paint market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company PPG Industries Akzo Nobel Sherwin-Williams Jotun Marine Coatings Hempel CMP Coatings New Nautical Coatings Flexdel Pettit Marine Paint Kansai Paint Oceanmax Boero Yacht Coatings

Table of content

1 Antifouling Paint Market Overview
1.1 Antifouling Paint Product Scope
1.2 Antifouling Paint Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Eroding Antifouling
1.2.3 Hard Film Antifouling
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Antifouling Paint Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Yachts
1.3.3 Cargo Ships
1.3.4 Fishing Boats
1.3.5 Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Antifouling Paint Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Antifouling Paint Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Antifouling Paint Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

