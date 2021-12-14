Favipiravir Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Favipiravir in global, including the following market information: Global Favipiravir Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Favipiravir Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) Global top five Favipiravir companies in 2020 (%) The global Favipiravir market was valued at 319.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 65 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -32.7% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Favipiravir manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Favipiravir Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Favipiravir Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Brand Drug Generic Drug

Global Favipiravir Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Favipiravir Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Influenza Viruses COVID-19 Others

Global Favipiravir Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Favipiravir Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Favipiravir revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Favipiravir revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Favipiravir sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Favipiravir sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: ChemRar Group Glenmark Fujifilm Dr. Reddy R-Pharma Cipla Lupin Sun Pharma Hisun Pharm

