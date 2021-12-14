Protein Characterization and Identification Market Report- Covid-19 Impact | Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

The protein characterization and identification market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing acceptance of personalized medicine, increased expenditure in R&D for drug discovery and development, technological advancements, and growth in proteomics research.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Creative Proteomics (US), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Analytik Jena (Germany), VProteomics (India), Promega Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cleaver Scientific (UK), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), MS Bioworks (US), MassTech Inc. (US), Advion, Inc. (US), and SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany).

The report segments the protein characterization and identification market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), product & service(consumables (immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and other consumables), instruments (mass spectrometry instrument, chromatography instrument, electrophoresis instrument, label-free detection instrument, spectroscopy instrument, and other instruments), and services (drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications), application (drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications), and end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organization (CROs) and other end users).

The protein characterization and identification market by product & service is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment is further divided into immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and other consumables. The instruments segment is further dividedmass spectrometry instrument, chromatography instrument, electrophoresis instrument, label-free detection instrument, spectroscopy instrument, and other instruments. The services segment is further divided based on the applications such as drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising availability of a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and rapid detection of diseases at the early stages.

