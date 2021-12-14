Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis | PT Mambruk Energy International

Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market report comprehensively encompasses vital information on the global market and covers significant factors affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market report offers tailored content to be easily understood by the stakeholders, new entrants, existing players, and individuals operating in the market. Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market report coverage provides data related to market offerings, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities striving in the Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report-

PT Mambruk Energy International, PT Adaro Power

Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Indonesia. The research details renewable power market outlook in Indonesia (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Indonesias Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analyses Indonesia renewable power market and Indonesia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

List of Tables in this Report-

Table 1: Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

Table 2: Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

Table 3: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source (MW), 2010-2030

Table 4: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source (%), 2020 and 2030

Table 5: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Net Capacity Additions by Source (MW), 2021-2030

Table 6: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

Table 7: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation by Source (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 8: Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

Table 9: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity (MW), 2010-2030

Table 10: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Power Generation (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 11: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Market Size, 2010-2025

Table 12: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Major Active Plants, 2020

Table 13: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

Table 14: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

Table 15: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value ($m), 2010-2020

Table 16: Solar PV Market, Indonesia, Deals by Type, 2020

Table 17: Specific renewable tariffs and method of appointment, Indonesia

Table 18: Current biodiesel consumption mandate, Indonesia

Table 19: PT Mambruk Energy International, Major Products and Services

Table 20: PT Adaro Power, Major Products and Services

Table 21: Abbreviations

