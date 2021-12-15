Growing Demand For Nutritious Snacks Is Surging The Fat Substitutes Market Sales Growth

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight worldwide, there is a growing demand for nutritious snacks that are high in dietary fiber and protein and not contributing large amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat.

Hence, several fat substitutes are professed to cut fat content in food mediums while sustaining the sensory characteristics that are typically attributed to dietary fat.

Fat Substitutes: Market Segmentation

Based on form, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as Powder Liquid

Based on ingredient type, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as Carbohydrate Based Fat Substitute Protein Based Fat Substitute Lipid Based Fat Substitute

Based on source, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as Animal Plant

Based on application, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as Dairy and Frozen Desserts Bakery and Confectionary Products Sauces, Spreads and Dressings Convenience Food and Beverages Others

Based on region, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Fat Substitutes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-

Kerry Group Plc.

FMC Corporation

Associated British Foods Plc.

Cargill

Incorporated

Corbion NV

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Royal DSM NV

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,

