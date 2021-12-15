Growing Demand For Processed Foods Boosting Demand For Artificial Preservatives Market

Growing Demand For Processed Foods Boosting Demand For Artificial Preservatives Market3 min read
Artificial Preservatives: Market Segmentation
-
Based on type, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as:
- Sorbates
- Sorbic Acid
- Potassium Sorbate
- Benzoates
- Benzoic Acid
- Sodium Benzoate
- Propionates
- Propionic Acid
- Sodium Propionate
- Calcium Propionate
- Nitrites
- Sulfates
- Sulfur Dioxide
- Acetic Acid
- Sodium Diacetate
- Lactic Acid
-
Based on function, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as:
- Antimicrobial
- Antioxidant
- Chelator
- Others
-
Based on Application, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as:
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Dairy Products
- Yogurt and Sour Cream
- Cheese
- Butter
- Soups
- Beverages
- Dairy-Based
- Plant Based
- Juices
- Snacks
- Jams and Spreads
- Meat, Fish & Poultry Products
- Sauces and Dressings
-
Based on the Region, the global artificial preservatives market can be segmented as:
- North America
- U.S. and Canada
- Latin America
- Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
- Western Europe
- Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
- Eastern Europe
- Poland and Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa
Artificial Preservatives Market: Key Players
Some key manufacturers operating the business in the artificial preservatives market globally includes
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- Cargill
- Incorporated
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Tate & Lyle
- Galactic
- Danisco A/S
- Univar Inc.
- Brenntag Solutions Group Inc.
- Kemin Industries Inc
- Hawkins Watts Limited.
To increase their market position and expand their competitive edge, these companies are pursuing a strategy that includes new product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations and agreements.
Rise in Demand for Processed Foods Propelling the Demand for Artificial Preservatives
Food Preservatives are food additives that are used to enhance the shelf life of the food products besides maintaining the original taste, color, and aroma of the food product.
These additives are responsible for controlling microbial growth which causes food spoilage. These may be synthetically derived or obtained from biological sources.
Artificial preservatives may serve as antioxidants, reduce moisture content, make food more acidic, halt the ripening process, and inhibits the growth of micro-organisms, all of which help the food stay longer.
