Insulated Paper Bags Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion of 5.5%-5.8% CAGR during 2021-2031

Insulated Paper Bags Market Forecast and CAGR of ~5.5%-5.8%

The insulated paper bags market is growing on the account of wide range of applications in food delivery, food preservation, medicated products, and biomedical materials such as cells, blood, organs in order to protect from heat, light, moisture, shock, and bacterial growth outlook in the long-run.

Key Segments

By Product Type PET Fabric Nonwovens Polyethylene Polyurethane Gel packs

By End-Use Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Industrials Others

By Price Below US$ 0.05 US$ 0.05 – US$ 0.20 US$0. 20 – US$0.50 US$ 0.50 – US$ 1 Above US$ 1

By Sales Channel Online Retailers Direct Sales Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Insulated Paper Bags Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Insulated Paper Bag Market include

Hood Packaging Corporation (Canada),

Paper Sacks Factory (UAE)

Novolex (U.S.)

United Bags Inc. (U.S.)

Holmen Group (Sweden)

Georgia-Pacific LLC. (U.S.)

OJI Holding Corporation (Japan)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

DS Smith Plc. (U.K.)

Ronpak (U.S.)

B&H Bag Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. (Ireland)

International Paper Company (US)

Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC (Dubai)

National Paper Products Company (Saudi Arabia)

New Product Development and E-commerce Channel Complementing the Market Sales

The e-commerce industry in many countries has been impacting micro, small, and medium enterprises and has a favorable impact on other industries, especially in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Amid the lockdowns and temporary closure of malls and other retail stores during the first three quarters of 2020, the demand for FMCG, consumer goods and food & beverages augmented from online stores. The demand for these products has increased the volume of paper bags and sacks used for packing and transit.

In 2020, people were forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are ordering more through online channels. This, in turn, is generating the demand for paper pouches, bags, and sacks. This trend is expected to continue and increase in the near future. Multiwall bags or sacks are widely used as flexible packaging products in the e-commerce sector.

Apart from consumer goods, sale of industrial goods through online stores is also increasing. China, India, France, Italy, and GCC countries are the countries that are actively engaged in the e-retailing of industrial goods.

