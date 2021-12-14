Electronics & Automobile Industries Are Fuelling Voltage Tester Market Demand Over 2031

Electronics & Automobile Industries Are Fuelling Voltage Tester Market Demand Over 20313 min read
According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the global voltage tester market is set to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The evolving demand from end-use industries such as construction, electrical & electronics, and automobile are likely to provide a plethora of opportunities during the same period.
In addition to this, residential purposes also account for substantial sales since it is very easy to use. Although the consumption rate was declined by 5-6% in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the market trend is predicted to show an optimistic growth rate in the next couple of years.
Key Segments
-
By Operation
- Fixed
- Handheld
- Portable
-
By Frequency
- High-frequency Tester
- High-frequency AC Tester
- High-frequency DC Tester
- Low-frequency Tester
- Low-frequency AC Tester
- Low-frequency DC Tester
-
By Product Type
- Contact
- Non-Contact
-
By End-user Industry
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Construction
- Automobile
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
-
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China, Japan, South Korea
- South Asia
- India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia and New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Voltage Tester?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of voltage testers include-
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Dawson Tools Inc.
- HD Electric
- Klein Tools Inc.
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation
- Panduit
- Seiko Instruments
- Sibille Fameca Electric
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation.
Panduit, one of the worldwide pioneers in electrical gadgets presented a product one of its kind named VeriSafe, which decides the shortfall of voltage in 10 seconds with a press of a single button. The progressive product empowers the six-step process to work quicker and more securely than other voltage testers. The product will be helpful for mechanical use giving a proficient method of voltage testing.
The voltage tester manufacturers are anticipated to follow inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions,s, and partnerships for enhancing their product demand and value. Voltage tester manufacturers often invest in their marketing channel infrastructure every year to ensure better sales revenue generation.
