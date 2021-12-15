December 15, 2021

Increased Preference for Having Healthy Food and Rise in Health Concerns to Propel Prebiotic Ingredients Market Demand: States Fact.MR

Growing Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

There is a constant increase in demand for dietary supplements like prebiotic ingredients which provide various health benefits. The increased preference for having healthy food and a rise in the health concerns of people are the primary drivers for prebiotic ingredients markets. Increasing obesity, consuming junk and processed food, and increased disposable income are considered to be secondary drivers for the prebiotic ingredients markets. Prebiotic ingredients have multiple health benefits like balancing the gut microflora, relieving constipation, decreasing abdominal pain, and preventing bloating.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient type, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

  • Mannan Oligosaccharides
  • Fructo Oligosaccharides
  • Inulin
  • Galacto-Oligosaccharides
  • Other

On the basis of source, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

  • Vegetable
  • Cereals
  • Roots

On the basis of application, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

  • Food and Beverage
  • Animal Feed
  • Dietary supplements

Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Key Players

The global prebiotic ingredient market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic ingredients market are

  • Yakult Pharmaceuticals
  • Cargill
  • BENEO
  • DuPont
  • Friesland Campina
  • Nexira
  • Ingredion
  • Fonterra
  • Royal Cosun
  • Prenexus Health
  • Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

Opportunities for Market Players

Prebiotic ingredients market is robustly increasing due to a wide range of applications. Prebiotic ingredients are used as additives in pet food to enhance the health of pets. The rapid growth in the pet industry in recent years is creating new opportunities for the use of prebiotic ingredients in pet food. The cosmetic industry is showing constant growth since the last decade. Prebiotic ingredients are used in various cosmetic products like serums and moisturizers to enhance the growth of serum microbiome. With a large number of applications and increased research and development, the prebiotic ingredient market is expected to increase rapidly.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Regional Outlook

Europe is currently leading the prebiotic ingredients market with the presence of some of the leading manufacturing companies. Europe is supposed to continue as the lead in prebiotic ingredients market during forecast period with launches of new and innovative prebiotic ingredients. Asia-Pacific is supposed to be the key player in the market of gut health products during the forecast period with rising health concern and awareness regarding benefits prebiotic ingredients in India and China. North America is a mature market in health-related products and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

