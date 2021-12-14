December 14, 2021

Health Awareness Regarding Sugar And Its Ill Effects On The Human Body Is Driving The Demand For Barley Malt Extract Market Forward

Versatility of barley malt extract is the major reason for the increasing demand

Barley malt extract is used in foods such as bagels, bread, cereals, waffles, pancakes etc. In addition to providing the product with a desirable color and texture, barley malt extract also enriches the product with value added benefits such as vitamins, minerals and iron. This cuts down on the cost of addition of the value addition for the manufacturers.

Barley malt extract is also used in manufacturing of beer and other alcoholic beverages to add a distinct flavor to the product. Often, barley malt extract is used in small scale or home based breweries to cut down on the process of costing and deliver a superior product. Nutraceuticals also utilize high purity barley malt extract to enhance palatability of certain products such as fish oil.

Global barley malt extract: segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

On the basis of end use, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as:

  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Others

On the basis of source, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as:

  • Conventional
  • Organic
Barley malt extract is available in powdered as well as liquid form in the market and can be utilized directly by the end consumer without any processing. This ease of use coupled with the increasing demand for sugar substitutes amidst the health awareness regarding sugar and its ill effects on the human body is driving the demand for barley malt extract forward. In certain food products, such as bakery products (breads, bagels etc.) the use of barley malt extract is beneficial from a manufacturer’s point of view.

Since barley malt extract gives better textural properties and a distinctive flavor profile to the product. This is driving more manufacturers to opt for barley malt extract as the go-to additive.

Global Barley Malt Extract Market: Key Participants:

Some of the key market players in the barley market extract market are-

  • Simpsons Malt Ltd.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Bairds Malt Ltd.
  • Crisp Malting Group Ltd.
  • Heineken
  • Muntons Malt plc
  • Maltexco S.A.
  • Meura
  • Malt Company etc.
Opportunities for Participants in the Barley Malt Extract Market:

Opportunities for market participants in the barley malt extract are on the rise because of increasing demand for sugar substitutes. Competitive pricing, and multiple manufacturing benefits are also driving food manufacturers to opt for barley malt extract. Increase in alcohol consumption due to lifestyle changes worldwide has also driven the demand of barley malt extract up. The opportunities for barley malt extract in nutraceutical sector are higher because of fewer market players. Easy availability of raw product, and lower manufacturing cost provides opportunities to market players in the food and beverages segments to invest their revenue in the barley malt extract market.

A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

