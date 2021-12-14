Health Awareness Regarding Sugar And Its Ill Effects On The Human Body Is Driving The Demand For Barley Malt Extract Market Forward

Versatility of barley malt extract is the major reason for the increasing demand

Barley malt extract is used in foods such as bagels, bread, cereals, waffles, pancakes etc. In addition to providing the product with a desirable color and texture, barley malt extract also enriches the product with value added benefits such as vitamins, minerals and iron. This cuts down on the cost of addition of the value addition for the manufacturers.

Barley malt extract is also used in manufacturing of beer and other alcoholic beverages to add a distinct flavor to the product. Often, barley malt extract is used in small scale or home based breweries to cut down on the process of costing and deliver a superior product. Nutraceuticals also utilize high purity barley malt extract to enhance palatability of certain products such as fish oil.

Global barley malt extract: segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of end use, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as:

Beverages

Food

Others

On the basis of source, the global Barley malt extract market has been segmented as: