Rapid Antibody and Antigen Testing Kit set to Booming according to forecast 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMedomics

The Rapid Antibody and Antigen Testing Kit Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Rapid antibody and antigen testing kit are used for diagnosing any kind of respiratory bacteria and diseases associated with it, these tests detect the specific viral infection giving quick results. The antigen testa is done on the nasal swab and antibody tests are done to detect the antibodies developing in the body through the immune system in response to the active infection. The rapid antibody and antigen testing kit are used in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories, and even at home care settings. The kit consists of testing material like strips /tests per box, 1x test cassette, 1x desiccant pouch, 25x disposable pipettes, sample diluent along with guiding instruction for the testing. With the help of these components, serum, plasma, or whole blood sample is taken for the testing showing results in 10-15 minutes.

On 26th August 2020, Abbott announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid test for detection of COVID-19 infection. Abbott will sell this test for a 5US Doll

Major Players are:

Abbott Laboratories (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), BioMedomics, Inc. (United States), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea), Oxford Biomedica (United Kingdom), BioLab Sciences (United States), CTK Biotech, Inc. (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), Celltrion (South Korea)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Components (50 Strips /Tests Per Box, 1x Test Cassette, 1x Desiccant Pouch, 25x Disposable Pipettes, Sample Diluent), Disease (Autoimmune Diseases, Tropical Diseases, Liver Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases), Sample (Serum, Plasma, Whole Blood), End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratory, Home Care, Others)

Market Trends:

Continuous Research and Development in the Antibody and Antigen Testing

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of COVID-19 Cases in Various Region of the World

Need for the Rapid Diagnostics Kits for Faster Treatment

Emerging New Kinds of Deadly Diseases

Challenges:

Low-Quality False Result Showing Rapid Antibody and Antigen Testing Kit Players in the Market

Opportunities:

Surging Government Intervention and Investment to Diagnose Any Kind of Autoimmune Disease will Boost the Rapid Antibody and Antigen Testing Kit Market

