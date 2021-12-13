Lift Chair Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, La-Z-Boy

The Lift Chair Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Lift chair is a type of medical equipment. It looks like a standard reclining chair. It features a powerlifting mechanism that drives the complete chair up from its base and so assists the user in a standing position. Lift Chairs are perfect solutions for anybody who has trouble transitioning from a seated position to standing due to limited mobility or balance issues. However, the benefits spread far beyond assistance simply sitting down as well as standing up. With optional heat and massage features, Lift Chairs offer therapeutic benefits to those with stiff and sore joints, arthritis, back pain, and a variety of other conditions. They deliver excellent, affordable replacements to luxurious bathtub modifications for patients who require heat as well as massage therapy.

On 17th July 2018, Pride Mobility has launched VivaLIFT Infinity Collection 525iM, an industry-first true infinite position. It has 4-motor power lift recliner, the most advanced Made-in-the-USA PLR to date. With features, a new ergonomic, soft-touch hand

Major Players are:

Pride Mobility (United States), Golden Technologies (United States), La-Z-Boy (United States), Franklin Corporation (United States), Med-Lift (United States), Seminar Components (United States), Jackson Furniture (United States), Best Chairs (United States), Palliser (United States), Ashley Furniture (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Elderly, Obese, Handicapped), Application (Home, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Household, Commercial, Healthcare)

Market Trends:

Upsurging Demand for Monitoring as well as Therapist Equipment

Adoption of Lift Chair in House

Market Drivers:

Increasing Government Support for Subsidy of Monitoring therapist Equiplemts

Rising Number of Diseases

Opportunities:

Expansion of Supply System in Developing Nations

