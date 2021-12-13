Synthetic Food Market Outlook: Is Growth Potential Underestimated? | Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland, Allied Biotech

The Synthetic Food Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

With the upsurging growth of the food & beverage industry with respect to increasing population and changing consumer preferences towards Ready to Eat (RTE) products will ultimately increase the demand for synthetic foods. In addition to this, changing consumption habits as well as consumer lifestyles are further increasing the demand for synthetic food items. Also, the growing demand for packaged food has fueled the adoption of artificial additives due to their strong role in enhancing product shelf life and retaining flavor and taste. Synthetic foods can be a variety of consumables which are manufactured with the help of artificial or biotechnological methods with the help of nutritive substances.

Major Players are:

Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Allied Biotech Corp (Taiwan), BASF SE (Germany), Biolandes SAS (France), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DÃ¶hler Group (Germany), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (United States) , FMC Corporation (United States), Flavorchem Corporation (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Colour, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Flavour & Fragrances, Antioxidants, Emulsifiers, Fat Replacers), Application (Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Processed Food, Convenience Foods & Beverages, Sauces, Dressings, Spreads Savory and Snacks, Animal and Pet Food, Oils & Fats), Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores)

Market Trends:

Introduction to Ghost Restaurants Equipped with Highly Automated Robots and Smart Ovens

Changing Consumer Lifestyle and Consumption Habits

Market Drivers:

Continuously Growing Adoption of Ready to Eat Products

Increasing Global Population leading to Increased Synthetic Food Consumption

Challenges:

Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences and Ongoing Food Product Trends

Increasing Raw Material Prices for Food Products

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Miso Pastes made from Different Beans and Grains

Upsurging Demand for Soft Drinks, Alcohol, Energy Drinks, and Synthetic Dairy Products

