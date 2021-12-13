Aloe Vera Juice Market: Fairly Valued with a Measurable Competitive Advantage | OKF, ALO Drink, Keumkang B&F

The Aloe Vera Juice Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The global Aloe Vera Juice market is expected to grow in the forecasted period due to increasing demand in the healthcare industry. Aloe vera is a moist plant species, which is grown in tropical climatic conditions across the globe. In addition, it is used in medical, cosmetic, and food & beverage sectors. Aloe vera juice is prepared by crushing aloe vera leaves and subsequently purifying the liquid. Moreover, aloe vera juice has a mild, tolerable flavor, and the juice mixes easily into smoothies and shakes, thus making aloe vera drink as a food supplement. Aloe vera exhibits multiple health benefits such as enhanced hydration, improved liver function, nutritious boost, and digestive benefits.

Major Players are:

OKF Corporation (South Korea), ALO Drink (United States), Keumkang B&F Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Tulip International Inc. (South Korea), Medicaps Ltd. (India), Aloe Farms (United States), Forever Living Products (United States), Houssy Global (United States), AMB Wellness (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Flavored, Non-flavored), Application (Food & Beverage Products, Cosmetics, Medicine), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Retail, Medical Stores), Product (Ready-to-drink Juice, Crush, Pulp)

Market Trends:

The rapid embracement of aloe vera extracts in the food & beverages industry based on high availability and increase in consumer preferences for aloe vera products over flavor essence products

Market Drivers:

The Growing Awareness of the Health and Fitness among Young Generation

The growth of the aging population along with increasing skin ailments

Challenges:

The concern of higher prices of aloe vera-based drinks

Opportunities:

The rise in demand for aloe vera products based on growing consumption of flavored drinks across the globe

The increase in concerns towards vitamin deficiency and rise in adoption of functional drinks majorly in developing economies supplement the market growth

