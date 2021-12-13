Nondestructive Inspection Service Market to 2026 – Applied Technical Services, Element, MISTRAS, TWI Ltd., Intertek

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Nondestructive Inspection Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Nondestructive Inspection Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Nondestructive Inspection Service market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nondestructive Inspection Service market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by technology: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Electromagnetic Test (ET)

– Laser Test Method (LM)

– Radiographic Test (RT)

– Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Petrochemical

– Aerospace

– Automobile Industry

– National Defense

– Shipping

– Architecture

– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Applied Technical Services

– Element

– MISTRAS

– TWI Ltd.

– Intertek

– US Inspection & NDT, LLC

– FORCE Technology.

– XRI Testing

– Buffalo Inspection Services

– Dacon

– TEAM Inc.

– Applus+

– SGS SA

– International Inspection LLC

– NOA Group

– DEKRA

