3 Reasons Why Silicon Anode Battery Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

A silicon anode battery is a type of lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery where the anode is substituted by silicon nanotubes or silicon coating. This battery provides multiple advantages over ordinary lithium or graphite anodes. Silicon anode batteries offer a long battery life along with long-lasting storage due to the high capability of silicon to store potential. The anode can increase up to four times its original volume during charging owing to lithium accumulation on its surface and upon discharge, the anode returns to its original size. This repeated expansion and contraction places great pressure on the silicon, hence the charge or discharge cycle for conventional silicon-based anodes is typically kept short.

In 2018 – SEOUL and Detroit–Samsung SDI (President: Jun Young-hyun) announced that it has exhibited a brand new fast-charging, high-capacity battery material as well as cutting-edge battery products for electric vehicles in the 2018

Major Players are:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI Co (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), BYD Co. Ltd. (China), Amprius, Inc. (United States), XG Sciences, Inc. (United States), Boston-Power, Inc. (United States), Nexeon Limited (United Kingdom), Enovix Corporation (United States), California Lithium Battery, Inc. (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Cylindrical Cell, Pouch, Prismatic), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid & Renewable Energy, Others), Capacity (Less Than 1500 mAh, 1500 to 2500 mAh, More Than 2500 mAh)

Market Trends:

Advancements in Battery Solutions

Market Drivers:

Improved Adoption of Silicon Anode Batteries in Wearable Electronics

Superior Properties Offered by Silicon Anode Batteries

Challenges:

Providing Manufacturing Cost-Effective Silicon Anode Batteries

Opportunities:

Increased Demand for Silicon Anode Batteries in Electric Vehicles

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Silicon Anode Battery Market

Chapter 05 – Global Silicon Anode Battery Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Silicon Anode Battery Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Silicon Anode Battery Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Silicon Anode Battery Market

Chapter 09 – Global Silicon Anode Battery Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Silicon Anode Battery Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Silicon Anode Battery Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Silicon Anode Battery MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Silicon Anode Battery Market?

Which Segment ofthe Silicon Anode Battery to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Silicon Anode Battery Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Silicon Anode Battery Market?

