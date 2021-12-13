Digital Storytelling Courses Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The Digital Storytelling Courses Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Digital storytelling courses introduce educators to digital storytelling and explore ways to use digital stories to enhance studentsâ€™ learning experiences. The course is designed to be comprehensive yet fundamental. By comprehensive, it means that the course provides a solid foundation for all of the components of a digital story and illustrates these components with tutorials, example stories, and links to additional readings. The course also provides a hands-on opportunity for learners to create their own digital stories. The course is fundamental because it covers the basic process of creating a digital story starting with just a simple script and as little as one image.

Major Players are:

Coursera (United States), Adobe (United States), StoryCenter (United States), Class Central, Inc. (United States), FutureLearn (United Kingdom), Jisc (United Kingdom), EdX (United States), Udacity (United States), Udemy (United States), Iversity (Germany)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Personal Narratives, Historical Documentaries), Application (Pre K-12 Education, K-12 Education, Others)

Market Trends:

Growing Promotional Activities of E-Learning

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Digital Storytelling Courses by Private Companies are Fueling the Market Growth

Rising Education Costs is another Factor which is Propelling the Market Growth

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about the Open Online Course

Opportunities:

Presence of Infrastructure for the Adoption of Digital Learning

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market

Chapter 05 – Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market

Chapter 09 – Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

