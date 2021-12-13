Screen Protector Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026

The Screen Protector Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The screen protector is a strong tempered glass that protects screens from accidental damage and provides complete edge-to-edge coverage for touchscreen. The Screen protectors are designed to increase the impact resistance for touch screens. It also saves the screen from dust and dirt. Half of the market is covered by mobile phone screen protectors. Some advanced screen protectors with integrated layers provide optical clarity of the screen and also offer the best resolutions for video and photos on smartphones. Traditional tempered glass protectors having to render ultrasonic fingerprint identifier technology which makes difficulty in fingerprint scanning.

In Aug 2019, Gadget Guard announced the new black ice flex edition screen protector which is unbreakable for next-generation smart screens, which includes curved screen displays and devices with in-screen fingerprint sensors. Its glass is made up of nano-

Major Players are:

OtterBox (United States), ZAGG (United States), 3M (United States), Belkin (United States), Tech Armor (United States), MOSHI (United States), Halo Premium Electronic Accessories (United States), PowerSupport (United States), Spigen (United States), Air-J CO., LTD. (Japan),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Smart Phones, Smart Watches, Laptop, Tablet, Car Navigation GPS), Thickness (0.2mm, 0.33mm, 0.4mm), Material (Pet, Tempered Glass, TPU), Features (Atomically Strengthened, Edge-To-Edge Protection, Precision Molded, Oleophobic Coating, Easy To Install)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand of 2.5d and 3d Display Screen Protectors

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

Growing Demand for Nano Technology Screen Protectors

Market Drivers:

High Penetration of Smart Phones

Increasing Prices of Smart Phones

Growing Number Travellers with Electronics Equipment

Challenges:

Continuously Changes in Mobile Technologies

Opportunities:

Growing Disposable Income, Consumers Can Easily Afford It

Growing Number of Electronic Manufacturing Companies

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Screen Protector Market

Chapter 05 – Global Screen Protector Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Screen Protector Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Screen Protector Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Screen Protector Market

Chapter 09 – Global Screen Protector Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Screen Protector Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Screen Protector MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Screen Protector Market?

Which Segment ofthe Screen Protector to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Screen Protector Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Screen Protector Market?

