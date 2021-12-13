Non-Residential Building Materials Market 2021 – Leviat, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Zeon Corporation

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Non-Residential Building Materials will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Non-Residential Building Materials market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Non-Residential Building Materials market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Residential Building Materials market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Rebar

– Steel Frame

– Glass

– Brick

– Cement

– Aggregate

– Iron

– Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– School

– Hospital

– Office

– Parking Lot

– Shopping Center

– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Leviat

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Nordson Corporation

– Zeon Corporation

– Lafarge Holcim

– Cemex

– Lafarge

– CRH

– Buzzi Unicem

– Italcementi

– Argos

– Votorantim

– Vicat

– Cimpor

– CNBM

– Vulcan Materials Company

– STRONGLASAS

