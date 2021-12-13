Non-Residential Building Materials Market 2021 – Leviat, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Zeon Corporation

Non-Residential Building Materials Market 2021 – Leviat, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Zeon Corporation2 min read
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Non-Residential Building Materials will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Non-Residential Building Materials market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Non-Residential Building Materials market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Residential Building Materials market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Rebar
– Steel Frame
– Glass
– Brick
– Cement
– Aggregate
– Iron
– Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– School
– Hospital
– Office
– Parking Lot
– Shopping Center
– Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
– Leviat
– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
– Nordson Corporation
– Zeon Corporation
– Lafarge Holcim
– Cemex
– Lafarge
– CRH
– Buzzi Unicem
– Italcementi
– Argos
– Votorantim
– Vicat
– Cimpor
– CNBM
– Vulcan Materials Company
– STRONGLASAS
