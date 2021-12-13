December 13, 2021

Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type NBR Foam EPDM Foam Other Elastomeric foam rubber can be mainly divided into NBR foam, EDPM foam and others, with NBR foam captures about 76.47% of elastomeric foam rubber market in 2018.

Segment by Application HVAC Automotive Electrical & Electronics Construction Others (Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods) Globally, the elastomeric foam rubber market is mainly driven by growing demand for HVAC. HVAC accounts for nearly 39.15% of total downstream consumption of elastomeric foam rubber globally.

 

By Company Armacell Zotefoams Lisolante K-Flex Kaimann GmbH Huamei Energy-Saving Aeroflex NMC Durkee

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan India Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastomeric Foam Rubber
1.2 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 NBR Foam
1.2.3 EPDM Foam
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 HVAC
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Others (Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods)
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Elastomeric Foam Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Elastomeric Foam Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Elastomeric Foam Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Elastomeric Foam Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

