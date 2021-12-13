Global 3C Coating Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

3C coatings are shell coatings used in electronic goods. It is mainly based on three types of product shells, such as small computers, mobile phones, and home appliances. The Coating for 3C market covers Thermosetting Coating, UV Curing Coating, etc. The typical players include AkzoNobel, PPG, Beckers, Musashi Paint, Cashew, Sherwin-Williams, NATOCO, Origin, etc. Global Coating for 3C key players include AkzoNobel, PPG, Beckers, Musashi Paint, ashew, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 85%, followed by America and Europe, both have a share about 12 percent. In terms of product, Thermosetting Coating is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Mobile Phone Class, followed by Home Appliance Class and Computer Class, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 3C Coating Market In 2020, the global 3C Coating market size was US$ 1020 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1263.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. Global 3C Coating Scope and Market Size 3C Coating market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3C Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the 3C Coating market is segmented into Thermosetting Coating UV Curing Coating

Segment by Application, the 3C Coating market is segmented into Mobile Phone Computer Home Appliance Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and 3C Coating Market Share Analysis 3C Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 3C Coating product introduction, recent developments, 3C Coating sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: AkzoNobel PPG Beckers Musashi Paint Cashew Sherwin-Williams NATOCO Origin Sokan Hipro Rida

