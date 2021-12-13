Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. The rise in the global population is a factor that is contributing to the growth of the perishable goods transportation market. The growing population and the food wastage due to spoilage mandate the need for food preservation for longer periods to deal with the subsequent shortage of food.

Perishable Goods Sea Transportation market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Domestic Transportation Outbound Transportation

Segment by Application Meat, Fish, and Seafood Dairy and Frozen Desserts Vegetables and Fruits Bakery and Confectionery

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

By Company C.H. Robinson Ingersoll Rand Maersk Line NYK Line Hapag-Lloyd CMA CGM Swift Transportation MOL Comcar Industries, Inc CRST International Orient Overseas Container Line VersaCold Africa Express Line COSCO SHIPPING FST Logistics Bay & Bay K Line Logistics Stevens Transport Maestro Reefers CSAV Weber Logistics Hanson Logistics Geest Line Kyowa Shipping

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Domestic Transportation

1.2.3 Outbound Transportation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Meat, Fish, and Seafood

1.3.3 Dairy and Frozen Desserts

1.3.4 Vegetables and Fruits

1.3.5 Bakery and Confectionery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Trends

2.3.2 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Perishable Goods Sea Transportation P

