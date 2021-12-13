Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesnt cause a euphoric high. Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC.

A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV). Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

In the European market, Major manufacturers are Cannavest, PharmaHemp, Endoca, Bafa GmbH, Protect Pharma Rakitovica, Biobloom Hemp, Deep Nature Project, Harmony, DragonFlyCBD, MH Medical Hemp GmbH, Celtic Wind, Elixinol, Hempoland and Opencrop GmbH, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global CBD Hemp Oil Market In 2020, the global CBD Hemp Oil market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. Global CBD Hemp Oil Scope and Market Size CBD Hemp Oil market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CBD Hemp Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the CBD Hemp Oil market is segmented into Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application, the CBD Hemp Oil market is segmented into CBD Nutraceutical CBD Food CBD Cosmetics CBD Medical Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and CBD Hemp Oil Market Share Analysis CBD Hemp Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021.

Details included are company description, major business, CBD Hemp Oil product introduction, recent developments, CBD Hemp Oil sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Cannavest Pharmahemp ENDOCA BAFA Gmbh Protect Pharma Rakitovica Biobloom Hemp Deep Nature Project Harmony DragonflyCBD MH medical hemp GmbH Celtic Wind Elixinol HemPoland Opencrop GmbH

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CBD Hemp Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 CBD Nutraceutical

1.3.3 CBD Food

1.3.4 CBD Cosmetics

1.3.5 CBD Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales 2016-2027

2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 CBD Hemp Oil Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

