Feminine Hygiene Products Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Lil-lets, Unicharm, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Feminine Hygiene Products market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Procter & Gamble (United States),Lil-lets UK Limited (United Kingdom),Unicharm (Japan),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Kimberly-Clark (United States),Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden),Edgewell Personal Care (United States),Ontex (Belgium),Diva International Inc. (Canada),Bodywise (United States)

Scope of the Report of Feminine Hygiene Products

Feminine hygiene products, personal care products which are used during menstruation and other bodily function related to the vulva by women and girls. The increasing number of awareness campaigns by companies and government to eliminate the taboo surrounding menstruation in various emerging economies includes India, China and Brazil. This, in turn, the growth in the sales of feminine hygiene products. For example, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has been conducting a program Parivartan across the schools in India to educate young girls about mensuration and the importance of usage of sanitary products to maintain hygiene

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Sanitary Napkins, Tampons, Pantyliners, Menstrual Cups, Feminine Hygiene Wash, Other), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Others)

Market Trend:

Key Manufacturers are Continuously Introducing Low-Cost Feminine Hygiene Products

Surging Demand for Organic and Biodegradable Raw Material-Based Products

Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income of Middle-Class Family in Developing Economies

Changing Lifestyle and The Growth in Awareness on Female Health and Hygiene Globally

Market Opportunities:

Surging Health Concerns due to Ingredients Used in Conventional Sanitary Products

Increasing Demand for Tampons and Panty Liners in Emerging Nations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

