Automotive Glow Plug Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Automotive glow plug is a part that assists during cold start. It creates ideal ignition conditions for the injected fuel to burn through electrically generated thermal energy that is brought into the combustion chamber. Glow plugs are used in diesel engines to help start the engine with low temperature, especially in the winter. Glow plugs can be divided into metal type and ceramic type based on the material. Now, some glow plugs can heat up to more than 1000? in seconds. Global Automotive Glow Plug key players include Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Federal-Mogul, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 65%, followed by China, which have a share about 15%. In terms of product, Metal Glow Plug is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aftermarket, followed by OEM, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Glow Plug Market In 2020, the global Automotive Glow Plug market size was US$ 745 million and it is expected to reach US$ 711.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2027. Global Automotive Glow Plug Scope and Market Size Automotive Glow Plug market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Glow Plug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Glow Plug market is segmented into Metal Glow Plug Ceramic Glow Plug

Segment by Application, the Automotive Glow Plug market is segmented into OEM Aftermarket

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Glow Plug Market Share Analysis Automotive Glow Plug market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Glow Plug product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Glow Plug sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Bosch Borgwarner NGK Denso Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Hyundai Mobis Delphi Magneti Marelli Valeo FRAM Group Kyocera Hidria YURA TECH Acdelco Ningbo Tianyu Ningbo Glow Plug Ningbo Xingci Fuzhou Dreik Wenzhou Bolin

