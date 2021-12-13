Nasal Spray Market is overall valuation is likely to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2021

According to a study by the Research and Development (RAND) Review blog published in 2017, nearly 60% of Americans have at least one chronic health condition, which often results in accelerating healthcare spending each year. With the incidence of chronic ailments and resultant spending on healthcare projected to spur, nasal sprays market will have positive growth on cards.

As per the report, the market’s overall valuation is likely to surpass US$ 15 Bn by 2021. Growth will continue at a positive rate, thanks to recent approvals to nasal migraine and hormonal therapies.

Among products available, nasal steroid spray will prove exceptionally lucrative, accounting for over 42% of sales in the market. Besides their improving availability, potential to offer relief from nasal allergies and hay fever will drive growth in the category

Key Players:

Astra Zeneca Plc.

Cipla Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Pacific Pty Limited)

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Novartis International AG

Procter & Gamble

Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi-aventis LLC.)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AdvaCare Pharma

Bayer AG (Bayer Consumer Health

Covis Pharma S.a.r.l.

Nipro Corporation (NIPRO JMI Pharma Ltd.)

Viatris Inc. (Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Perrigo Company plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

URSATEC GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Bona

Avantor, VWR International, LLC

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. (Spectrum Pharmacy Products)

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A

Key Takeaways from Nasal Spray Market Study

Rising at above 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, nasal sprays market will report consistent surge in demand

The market in the U.S. is projected to a fast-growing one, accounting for more than 90% share in the North America market

Government spending on healthcare has created a conducive environment for growth in the U.K.

Germany will emerge as a leading market for nasal sprays sales in Europe backed by increasing healthcare spending and presence of leading manufacturers

Focus on health and wellness will continue rising in Japan and South Korea, driving nasal spray sales in East Asia

Government Initiatives toward Nasal Spray Consumption

Governmental support for ongoing clinical research, consumption of Nasal Spray, and restricting misuse have favoured growth in demand for Nasal Spray. For instance, there has been a call for rise in production capacity of budesonide nasal spray which shortens COVID19 recovery time.

Since, nasal sprays are also used for depression patients, the market is likely to grow highly.

Who is Winning?

Nasal spray manufacturers with patented drugs are successfully allocating their distribution rights to local companies that are operational in the pain management business. This strategy provides momentum to the growth of these companies’ business, owing to strong demand for generic drugs.

For instance, In November 2019, Sandoz announced that it has entered into a binding agreement for the planned acquisition of the Japanese business of Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited.

Nasal Spray Market by Category

Product

Decongestant Sprays

Nasal Steroid Sprays

Nasal Antihistamine Sprays

Nasal Cromolyn Sodium Sprays

Nasal Anticholinergic Sprays

Nasal Triamcinolone Sprays

Formulation

Aqueous

Hydroalcoholic

Nonaqueous-Based Solution

Suspension

Emulsions

Dry Powder/Micro particles

Packaging

Pressurized Canisters

Pump Bottles

Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Community Clinics Specialty Clinics Public Health Agencies Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail Order Pharmacy



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

