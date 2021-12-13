Oligonucleotide API Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion, Globally, by 2030at 11% CAGR: Future Market Insights

According to FMI’s analysis, as of now, 100+ oligonucleotide APIs are in the clinical trials’ phase, and regulatory approval is on the cards. Post-approval, the demand for production capacity will witness an exponentiation, thereby driving the oligonucleotide API market through 2030.

Oligonucleotides are being looked upon as the subsequent large group of therapeutics following biologics and molecules. This could be attributed to the assurance on their part to develop drugs at lower costs.

Apart from immune therapy, microbial and cardiovascular infections, and cancer, oligonucleotide APIs are being tried out to treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s as well. However, factors like regulatory complexities and timely delivery of oligonucleotides (amidst Covid-19) are acting as restraints.

The top 5 Key players in oligonucleotide API market include:

Sarepta Therapeutics,

Akcea Therapeutics,

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Biogen,

Dynavax Technologies.

The players are focusing on enhancing their regional and global presence in the enterprise solutions through inorganic growth strategies. At the same time, new product launches have been on the anvil.

For instance –

Biogen, Inc., in May 2019, put forth interim results of phase I/II study with respect to tofersen for treating ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Tofersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO).

Dynavax, in the year 2017, launched Heplisav-B at the commercial level. It is a 1-month, 2-dose adult Hepatitis B vaccine.

In 2017, GE’s Dharmacon business partnered with CordenPharma International for creating end-to-end oligonucleotide APIs-based drugs.

Key Takeaways from Oligonucleotide API Marker Study

Antisense Oligonucleotides APIs are anticipated to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2030.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 47% of revenue share in 2019 while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

Increase in use of antisense oligonucleotide APIs (especially post approval from US FDA in 2016) to boost the market in the forecast period

New Product Launches: Key Indicators to Oligonucleotide APIs Market

FMI has analyzed players such as Akcea Therapeutics, Biogen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Dynavax Technologies in this report. According to the analysis, these players are consolidating their positions through new product launches.

For instance –

In Mar 2020, Dynavax entered into collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals for developing a vaccine candidate to combat Covid-19. Clover is into advanced evaluation of its Covid-19 S-Trimer, protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate and Dynavax has its technical expertise along with proprietary toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018 for executing this.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in 2018, launched Givlaari and Onpattro at the commercial level.

Gene Therapy and Oligonucleotide APIs

Synthetic oligonucleotides are being used in gene therapy for inactivating genes that help in propagating the disease. Antisense oligonucleotide APIs are used for disrupting the faulty gene’s transcription.

Also, siRNA could be used for signaling the cell to disrupt faulty mRNA’s translation. Along these lines, Pharmamar, in Jan 2020, signed an agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for selling the API for “lurbinectedin”, one of the late-phase treatments for SCLC (small cell lung cancer) so that the latter could commercialize it.

The study provides compelling insights on Oligonucleotide API market on basis of API type in detail cover every aspects of the market such as Antisense Oligonucleotides API, Short Interfering RNA (siRNA) API, Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligonucleotides (PMO) API, MiRNA API, Aptamers API, CpG Oligonucleotides API and Others (ON Conjugates (NP), ShRNA, etc.), Marketing Status (Marketed, Clinical Trials (Clinical Phases)), and end users (Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies)) across seven major regions.

Oligonucleotide API Market: Segmentation

API Type

Antisense Oligonucleotides API

Short Interfering RNA (siRNA) API

Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligonucleotides (PMO) API

MiRNA API

Aptamers API

CpG Oligonucleotides API

Others (ON Conjugates (NP), ShRNA, etc.)

Marketing Status

Marketed

Clinical Trials (Clinical Phases)

End User

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

