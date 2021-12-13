CMO/CDMO Market projected the market to report 6.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

An increasing number of companies within the pharmaceutical sector have been considering contract manufacturing in response to the increasing demand for generic drugs and biologics. In a new study, Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecast the global contract manufacturing/ contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO/ CDMO) market to surpass US$ 18 Bn by 2020.

According to the study, contract manufacturing accounts for 3/4th of all the CMO and CDMO services. Focus towards cost management, enhanced process flow, and better scalability will drive the market over the forecast period. Besides this, the increasing demand for skin care products, which also accounts for the leading share in terms of product type, will enable the market gain impetus in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from CMO/CDMOs Market Study

CMO/ CDMO services has become highly sought-after in pharmaceutical and beauty industries. FMI has projected the market to report 6.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

The U.S. is expected to account for over 77% of sales in North America by 2030

The U.K. will represent impressive scope for expansion, exhibiting above 7% CAGR through the forecast period

The rising focus on healthcare and wellness spending will support growth in Germany and France

The availability of inexpensive labor and resources will continue supporting growth in China. However, Japan and South Korea markets are expected to register higher percentage of growth over the forecast period

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13038

“Manufacturers operating in the market are keen on forging strategic partnerships with leading cosmetics brands and pharmaceutical companies. Collaborations are expected to remain a primary strategy adopted by market players to gain competitive edge,” says FMI analyst

In terms of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the demand of CMO/CDMO services, there was a negative impact on the market growth. One of the major issues was related to the supply chain gap. Prior to COVID-19, contract manufacturing was one of the most preferred sectors in the growing beauty and personal care industry. However, due to the pandemic, the industry suffered major setbacks as expected product launches were delayed. A shift was observed in consumer habits. Reduction of sales of leading products was recorded along with production slowdowns, which caused overhead to curb the profitability.

Major Key Players :

Swiss American CDMO

Pierre Fabre Group

Zymo Cosmetics

Fareva, Biofarma Srl C.F

Chemineau, C.O.C.

Farmaceutici Srl

Paragon Nordic

Cosmetic Solutions

Kolmar, Lonza

Cho Chuang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Vive Cosmetics

Ori BioNature Sdn Bhd

Zoic Cosmetics

Samriddhi Life Sciences

Natrocare

Others

Ask from the Market Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13038



Who is Winning?

Collaboration is the key strategy amongst market players. The CMO/CDMO companies continue to focus on collaborations to gain sustainability in the market.

For instance, In February 2021, Lonza signed an agreement to divest its specialty ingredients business to Bain Capital and Cinven, aiming to refocus as a pure-play partner to the healthcare industry.

In 2021, Pierre Fabre Group hosted a pioneering custom online partnering forum, partnering with biopharmaceutical firms aiming to accelerate the digital transformation of Pierre Fabre Group

In 2020, In March 2020, Pierre Fabre Group, in partnership with numerous hospitals in the Occitania region of France, donated hand care creams, body cleansing gels and thermal spring water sprays and hand sanitizers necessary to combat the spread of Covid-19.

CMO/CDMOs Market By Service Contract Development Formulation development Pilot studies

Contract Manufacturing Bulk preparation & scale up Safety Testing Filling & Packaging Close jars Bottles tubes roll ons

Others Product Hair Products

Skin Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Body hygiene

Oral hygiene Form Solid form & powder

Lotions

Creams

Others Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-13038 Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa About Future Market Insights (FMI) Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers. Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/