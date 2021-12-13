Conventional Oil Refineries to Renewable Fuel Production Facilities Report

Traditional oil refineries have been slow towards processing and producing renewable fuel, despite its production starting nearly a decade ago. Considering several benefits that renewable fuel offers to consuming companies and countries, this scenario might change soon. Several oil refining companies have initiated the conversion of their decommissioned or, soon to be decommissioned refineries to produce renewable fuel. Although some refiners are currently co-processing renewable fuel along with petroleum fuels in their refineries, others are also planning to join the trend. With demand for cleaner transportation fuel rising globally, oil refiners turning away from petroleum fuel towards renewable fuel with less carbon footprint might prove to be a lucrative option in the long-term.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5154464

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of renewable fuels – introduction and generations of biofuels, introduction and benefits of renewable fuels

– Renewable fuel production from oil refineries of key countries to 2025

– Key details of major refineries that are planning to produce / producing renewable fuels

– Renewable fuel production plans of major companies

– Renewable fuel regulations in major markets and outlook

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand the significance of renewable fuels and the difference between renewable fuels and biofuels

– Facilitate decision making based on regulations governing renewable fuels in key markets

– Keep abreast of key global fully converted or co-processing refinery projects and their respective production capacities of renewable fuels

– Assess your competitors plans with regards to renewable fuels production

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5154464

Table of Contents

Overview of Renewable Fuels

Overview of Biofuels

Generations of Biofuels

Renewable Fuels Overview

Renewable Fuel (Renewable Diesel) vs Advanced Biofuel (Biodiesel) – Production Viewpoint

Benefits of renewable fuel

Production Outlook

Renewable fuel production capacity of key countries

Renewable fuel production capacity of key oil refineries

Renewable Fuel Plans of Major Companies

Renewable fuel production plans of major companies

Regulations and Outlook

Renewable fuel regulations in major markets

Renewable Fuel – Outlook

Appendix