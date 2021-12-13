Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The malt extracts market in APAC is expected to reach US$ 272.26 million by 2027 from US$ 166.42 million in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Malt extract is a sweet substance extracted from malted grains which are germinated cereal grains dried during malting process. It is extensively used in the brewing of beer. It is produced in two forms dried and liquid malt extracts. The liquid malt extracts is a liquid with high viscosity used as a natural food ingredient. It is available in different color levels ranging from light to dark shades whereas the dry malt extract is made by further spray drying of liquid extract. Malt extract has been in use in multiple products for its unique flavor characteristics, and works as a sugar or honey substitute in many recipes such as baked good like bars, cereals, cookies, bars, and many others. It helps in enhancing flavors, aromas, and colors. It is also used as dietary supplement besides baking and brewing. Brewers prefer liquid malt extract since it requires fewer processing step and appeals to those who want purest form of the product. The malt extracts market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for craft beer coupled with growing adoption of natural and organic food.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

APAC Malt Extracts Market Segmentation

APAC Malt Extracts Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

APAC Malt Extracts Market – By Distribution Channel

Organic

Conventional

APAC Malt Extracts Market – By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

APAC Malt Extracts Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Malteurop Group

Ireks Gmbh

Groupe Soufflet

Malt Products Corporation

United Malt Group

Muntons Plc

Boortmalt N.V.

Liotecnica

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Malt Extracts Market.

