Australia Tourism Source Market Size Global Production, Volume, Value, Revenue and Growth Numbers Released in 2019 Report

Australia Tourism Source Market Insight Report provides a thorough insight into the Australian domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of Australian tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. Australia Tourism Source Market Insight Report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Australian outbound travel market.

Key Highlights-

– 50% of Australians typically take a VFR holiday and this is the primary motivator behind travel for both domestic and outbound trips made by Australian tourists.

– 43% Australian tourists prefer sun and beach holidays. Offering water sport activities or beach events is likely a bonus when in an international destination.

– 1.9 million outbound trips were made across the APAC region in 2020 and New Zealand received the highest number of Australian tourists.

Scope of this Report-

– This report is part of RNR Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Australian source market.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This report provides clear insight into developments in Australia’s domestic, intra-regional and outbound tourism markets.

– The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

– The report explores the different profiles of Australian tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

– The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions

– This report examines the impact of COVID-19 on Australian outbound and domestic tourism.

Table of Contents

Overview

Country Snapshot: 2020

At a Glance: The Australian Tourism Market in 2020

Risk Analysis

Main Findings

Australian Tourist Profile

What types of holidays do Australian travelers take?

Which factors influence Australian travelers?

Insight into Australian travelers

How has COVID-19 affected Australian travelers’ appetite for travel?

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

Outbound Flows

Outbound Spending

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Where did Australian tourists travel to in 2020?

Main Destinations

Developing Destinations

Outlook

Opportunities

Challenges

Appendix