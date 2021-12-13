2021 Hypoglycemia Market Report- Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

The Hypoglycemia Market research report includes market objectives and scopes during the projected period by highlighting key market segments and leading players. It also has years considered during the research methodology of the market. The Hypoglycemia Market report offers an executive summary of the maker by covering industry trends by focusing on top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. Hypoglycemia Market also provides region-wise and country-wise growth rates of the Hypoglycemia Market.

Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is primarily observed in diabetic patients who are receiving insulin therapy. In other instances, such as life-threatening illness conditions, end-stage liver disease, sepsis, malnourishment, or renal failure, glucose use can exceed glucose consumption, glycogenolysis, and glyconeogenesis. This can result in hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia is primarily treated through the consumption of glucose, however in diabetic patients on insulin, hypoglycemia can suddenly become severe with neuroglycopenic symptoms including a of consciousness. In these instances, a rescue intervention of glucagon or IV glucose is administered. This report will focus on diabetic hypoglycemia, and post-bariatric surgery hypoglycemia (PBH). There is currently no approved treatment for PBH.

The launch of the novel formulations of glucaon therapeutics will be the main drivers of growth over the forecast period, with the first liquid-stable glugaons expected to launch during the forecast period in addition to increased uptake of nasal glucagon, Baqsimi. Other major drivers for the hypoglycemia market include the increased T1D diagnosed prevalence, and the uptake of novel glucagon formulations will drive therapy usage over hospital treatment. Based on the epidemiological analysis by GlobalData, the diagnosed incident cases of severe hypoglycemia attributed to T1D will grow by 4.7% over the next decade, from 17,359 cases in 2020 to 18,180 cases in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.5% per year in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. The diagnosed incident cases of severe hypoglycemia attributed to T2D will grow by 1.4% over the next decade, from 173,085 cases in 2020 to 175,530 cases in 2030 at an AGR of 0.1% in the 7MM. The diagnosed incident cases of PBH will grow by 18.7% over the next decade, from 50,227 cases in 2020 to 59,627 cases in 2030 at an AGR of 1.7% in the 7MM.

GlobalData projects the therapeutic market for hypoglycemia within the 7MM will grow from $423.5M in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% to $657.1M by 2030. In particular, GlobalData expects the US market will contribute the most to the hyoglycemia markets growth, contributing $399.8M sales in 2020 (94% of the hypoglycemia market) and $577.1M in 2030 (85.5% of the hypoglycemia market)

The consensus among interviewed physicians regarding the current treatment landscape of hypoglycemia is that there are sufficient treatments to address severe hypoglycemia, and there are few unmet needs for hypoglycemia that can be addressed therapeutically. Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData highlighted the importance of preventing severe hypoglycemia through blood glucose monitoring and insulin management. The primary unmet need is that there are no adequate treatments for non-diabetic hypoglycemia. Other unmet needs include the lack of affordable treatments, the lack of convenient treatments, and the prevalence of hypoglycemia unawareness. GlobalDatas research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be medium-high, and there is not much of an of opportunity for drug developers to enter the severe hypoglycemia market, but there is opportunity to address the non-diabetic hypoglycemia market.

– The diagnosed incidence of hypoglycemia and severe hypoglycemia is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of both T1D and T2D.

– The increased uptake of Baqsimi and liquid-stable glucagons will increase the number of patients who can treat their hypoglycemia outside of a hospital setting and improve overall quality of life. These drugs are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

– The increasing trend of glucose monitoring in the treatment and management of insulin-dependent diabetic patients will impact the therapeutics that find success in the market. Increased monitoring will allow patients to catch hypoglycemia before it becomes severe. For T1D, the drive toward closed-loop pump systems, like an artificial pancreas, provides an opportunity for dual-hormonal pumps to use glucagon to actively manage hypoglycemia.

– Severe hypoglycemia is adequately treated, and there is little room for new entrants. The launch of the first liquid-stable and inhalable glucagons has made rescue treatment easier. The most recognizable needs the larger market must address are that that that insulins are still causing hypoglycemia and non-diabetic hypoglycemia need targeted treatments.

Treatment for severe hypoglycemia is well-established, but a fewyet significantunmet needs remain.

Novel glucagon formulations continue to be developed, and the first PBH treatment will emerge over the forecast period.

The hypoglycemia market has been dominated by two main companies since the first glucagon therapy 60 years ago, though more recently new players have started to emerge.

– Overview of hypoglycemia including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

– Topline hypoglycemia drugs market revenue (including off-label adjunct therapeutics used for metabolic benefits), annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

– Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global hypoglycemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

Table of Contents

1 Hypoglycemia: Executive Summary

1.1 The Hypoglycemia Market Will Grow to 675.1M by 2030

1.2 New Hypoglycemia Players Are Focusing on Increasing Ease-of-Use and Integration with Technologies

1.3 There Are Few Unmet Needs for Hypoglycemia That Can Be Addressed Therapeutically

1.4 Pipeline Therapies and Device Integration Could Greatly Impact the Incidence of Severe Events

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.3.1 Diagnosed Incidence of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.3.2 Diagnosed Incidence of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.4 7MM Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Sources Not Used

4.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Type 1 Diabetes

4.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

4.4.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Diabetic Hypoglycemia

4.4.9 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia in Bariatric Surgery Population

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Hypoglycemia (2020-2030)

4.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes by Severity

4.5.5 Hospitalized Severe Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 Diabetes

4.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.7 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.8 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.9 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes by Severity

4.5.10 Hospitalized Severe Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.11 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.12 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.13 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.14 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes by Severity

4.5.15 Hospitalized Severe Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia Attributed to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

4.5.16 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Non-Diabetic Hypoglycemia

4.5.17 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hypoglycemia in the Bariatric Surgery Population

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 Patient Hypoglycemia Self-Management Practices Across the 7MM

5.3 Severe Hypoglycemia Treatment Practices Across the 7MM

5.3.1 Hospitalization Across the 7MM Markets

5.4 Non-diabetic Hypoglycemia Management Across the 7MM

6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Treatments for Non-diabetic Hypoglycemia

7.3 Severe Hypoglycemia Prevention

7.4 Ease of Glucagon Administration

7.5 Glucagon Cost

7.6 Hypoglycemia Awareness

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

11 Current and Future Players

12 Market Outlook

13 Appendix