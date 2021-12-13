Global LNG Regasification Market Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Regasification Terminals

Global regasification capacity increased from 38,015 bcf in 2015 to 46,458 bcf in 2020 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 4.0 percent. It is expected to increase from 46,458 bcf in 2020 to 68,292 bcf in 2025 at an AAGR of 7.7 percent. Japan, the US, South Korea, China and Spain are the major countries that accounted for 61.9 percent of the total regasification capacity of the world in 2020. Incheon (South Korea), Pyeongtaek (South Korea) and Sodegaura (Japan) are the largest regasification terminals globally with capacities of 1,856 bcf, 1,722 bcf and 1,461 bcf respectively.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global LNG Regasification Industry

2.1. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Snapshot

2.2. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Regional Comparisons

2.3. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Trade Movements and Price

2.4. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Capacity

2.5. Global LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

3. Africa LNG Regasification Industry

3.1. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

3.2. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

3.3. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

3.4. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.5. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

4. Asia LNG Regasification Industry

4.1. Asia LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

4.2. Asia LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

4.3. Asia LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

4.4. Asia LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.5. Asia LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

5. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry

5.1. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

5.2. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

5.3. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Regasification Terminals

5.4. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

6. Central America LNG Regasification Industry

6.1. Central America LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of Regasification LNG Terminals Data

6.2. Central America LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

6.3. Central America LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

6.4. Central America LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

6.5. Central America LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

7. Europe LNG Regasification Industry

7.1. Europe LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

7.2. Europe LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

7.3. Europe LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

7.4. Europe LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

7.5. Europe LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

8. Former Soviet Union LNG Regasification Industry

8.1. Former Soviet Union LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

8.2. Former Soviet Union LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

8.3. Former Soviet Union LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

9. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry

9.1. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

9.2. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

9.3. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

9.4. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

9.5. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

10. North America LNG Regasification Industry

10.1. North America LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

10.2. North America LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

10.3. North America LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

10.4. North America LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals by Country

10.5. North America LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

11. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry

11.1. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country, 2015-2025

11.2. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

11.3. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

11.4. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

12. South America LNG Regasification Industry

12.1. South America LNG Regasification Industry, Overview of LNG Regasification Terminals Data

12.2. South America LNG Regasification Industry, Country Comparisons

12.3. South America LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

12.4. South America LNG Regasification Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

12.5. South America LNG Regasification Industry, Capacity by Country

13. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Recent News and Contracts

13.1. Recent Developments

13.2. Recent Contracts

14. Appendix

14.1. Abbreviations

14.2. Important Definitions

14.3. Methodology

