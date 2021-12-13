Kenya Power Market Report-Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast to 2025

The Kenya Power Market research report also includes analyzing all the organizations operating in the market and leadership mapping. In addition, Kenya Power Market provides a strategic standpoint of the industry, such as measures drivers and government rules and policies. Finally, Kenya Power Market analyzes the efficacy of the government led-strategies and policies promoting the Kenya Power Market and industry.

This report discusses the power market structure of Kenya and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

List of Tables

Table 1: Power Market, Kenya, Macroeconomic Factors, 2000-2030

Table 2: FiT Values for Small Renewable Projects below 10 MW, Kenya, 2021

Table 3: FiT Values for Small Renewable Projects above 10 MW, Kenya, 2021

Table 4: Power Market, Kenya, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

Table 5: Power Market, Kenya, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation Share by Technology, 2000-2030

Table 6: Thermal Power Market, Kenya, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

Table 7: Thermal Power Market, Kenya, Major Plants, 2020

Table 8: Hydropower Market, Kenya, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

Table 9: Hydropower Market, Kenya, Major Plants, 2020

Table 10: Renewable Power Market, Kenya, Cumulative Capacity (GW), 2000-2030

Table 11: Renewable Power Market, Kenya, Annual Generation (TWh), 2000-2030

Table 12: Renewable Power Market, Kenya, Major Plants, 2020

Table 13: Power Market, Kenya, Transmission Line Length (Ckm) by Voltage Level, 2010-2025

Table 14: Power Market, Kenya, Distribution Line Length (Ckm) by Voltage Level, 2010-2025

Table 15: Power Market, Kenya, Annual Electricity Import and Export (GWh), 2000-2020

Table 16: Power Market, Kenya, Upcoming Interconnection Projects

Table 17: Abbreviations