Immunology Market by Key Players, Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast – 2028

The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market”: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services,

LLC (Johnson and Johnson)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Immunology Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Immunology Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Immunology Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Immunology Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Immunology Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Immunology Market?

What are the Immunology Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Immunology Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

RandD Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

AbbVie Gains FDA Approval of SKYRIZI; Product to Witness High Demand in No Time

The global immunology market has gained impetus from the availability of several regulatory approved drugs. The approval of new drugs and the trends of improvements in clinical efficiencies will bode well for the global immunology market. In 2019, AbbVie received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of ‘SKYRIZI’. The drug was aimed at the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This drug was inclined towards the treatment of adults diagnosed with psoriasis and have been recommended for or undergoing therapy. The drug is likely to gain huge popularity among healthcare professionals and its high clinical efficacy will fuel the demand in the coming years.

Major Segmentation:

By Drug Class:Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), and Others

By Disease Indication:Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others

By Distribution Channel:Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography:North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries

Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions

Key Industry Developments

Overview of Current Advances in RandD for Immunology Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Drug Class Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Fusion Proteins Immunosuppressants Polyclonal Antibody (pAb) Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriatic Arthritis Plaque Psoriasis Ankylosing Spondylitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates Immunology Market trends with SWOT analysis.

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

