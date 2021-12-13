Global Calcium Formate Market To Be Driven By The Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Formate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium formate market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-formate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2020)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 536 million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 729 million

Calcium formate is widely used as cement additive and concrete accelerator, tile adhesives, and cement ground mortars. The rising consumption of cement from the construction industry effectively boosts the demand for calcium formate market. Cement is used in the production of various products including bricks and blocks, slabs and sheets, adhesives, and concrete. The product is mostly used in the manufacturing of concrete in China which is among the most dominant regions in the production and consumption of cement. Thus, the rising demand of cement in the construction industry is boosting the demand for calcium formate.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Calcium formate is used across various industries as a cement additive in the construction industry for quick setting and increasing hardness for products of cement. Calcium formate is utilized as PH regulator, inhibitor corrosion defender to substratum of buildings and infrastructure, and for cementation of oil drilling.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-formate-market

Calcium formate can be divided on the basis of grade into:

• Feed Grade

• Industrial Grade

On the basis of application, calcium formate can be segmented into:

• Feed Additive

• Lather Tanning

• Textile Additive

• Concrete-Setting Accelerators

• Flue Gas Desulphurisation

• Drilling Fluids

• Others

The regional markets for calcium formate can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Calcium formate has been quick replacing calcium chloride as a setting-accelerator within the construction industry, considering its key attributes such as preventing corrosion in steel reinforcements, reinforcing strength of cement mortar. The significant rise in the construction and infrastructure development activities in developing economies, continues to sustain the demand for calcium formate. The demand for calcium formate as feed additives is projected to witness a remarkable rise in the forecast period, as governments of various countries implement regulations on health enhancers used in animal feed. The use of nutrition rich feed benefits the digestive health of the animals. This has guided the adoption of additives and preservatives to attain healthy growth of livestock. Moreover, increasing consumption rate of meat and poultry products has boosted the demand for livestock, which creates opportunities for the producers of calcium formate.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lanxess AG, Huanghua Pengfa Chemical Co., Ltd, Perstorp Holding AB, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc, Shandong Baoyuan Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Jiangxi Kosin Frontier Technology Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Landing String Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/landing-string-equipment-market

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laboratory-gas-generators-market

Global Red Biotechnology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-biotechnology-market

Global Recreational Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recreational-vehicle-market

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rapid-self-healing-gel-market

Global Personal Safety Alarms Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/personal-safety-alarms-market

Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/passenger-car-security-systems-market

Global Painting Tools and Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/painting-tools-and-accessories-market

Global Packaged Burgers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/packaged-burgers-market

Global Organic Packaged Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-packaged-food-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.