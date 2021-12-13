Asia Pacific Neurofeedback Systems Market is anticipated to register positive growth owing to favorable patient demographics and rising healthcare awareness in the region 2027

Global neurofeedback systems market is oligopolistic in nature with few players dominant in the marketplace. Marketers in the neurofeedback systems market is coming up with newer technologies and training modules for healthcare professionals to garner larger market share. Neurofeedback Systems market players – BrainMaster Technologies, Inc., bee Medic, brainquiry, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media B.V., Wearable Sensing, among others represent the global Neurofeedback Systems market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Neurofeedback Systems market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Neurofeedback Systems market report.

Future Market Insights, in its latest business report, elaborates on the current situation of the global Neurofeedback Systems market in terms of volume, value, production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions, and players on the basis of demand patterns, and future prospects.

Understanding the Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry

With the pandemic plaguing maximum countries across the globe, healthcare industry is witnessing its fair share of ‘ups and downs’. The COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on the healthcare sector’s workforce, facilities and infrastructure. Despite the endless pressure, healthcare sector is growing at a moderate pace due to the improvement in infrastructure and advancement in technology, healthcare sector is delivering a healthy performance.

The FMI’s latest report on the Neurofeedback Systems market gives a detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 with an incisive coverage on the innovative strategies adopted by the market players to survive the challenges due to pandemic.

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Amplifiers

Electrodes or Sensors

Computer Software

Based on the neurofeedback system type, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System

Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System

Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System

Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Based on the application, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Anxiety

Depression

Epilepsy

Insomnia

Drug Addiction

Schizophrenia

Others

Based on the end user, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Ambulatory Surgical center

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

