Carbon Aerogel Market Survey: Demand From Wearable Electronic Devices Is Expected To Propel The Sales Growth

Carbon aerogel was developed in the 1980s and is recently being commercialized. As carbon aerogel is still in the introductory stage of the product lifecycle, it is likely to experience fast growth throughout the forecast period, given its potential applications in aerospace and automotive industries. Hence, the scope for carbon aerogel seems wide and bright throughout 2018 – 2028.

Carbon Aerogel market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Carbon Aerogel market survey report.

Market Introduction:

Aerogels are extremely versatile materials that exhibit exceptional properties such as low density, acoustic & thermal damping, high porosity and electrical conductivity, to name a few. Derived by sol-gel chemistry, carbon aerogel is a special class of high surface area material.

Carbon aerogel, also known as aerocarbon and grapheme aerogel, comprises nanometer scaled particles that are covalently bonded. Typical properties of carbon aerogel include high surface area (ranging from 400 – 1000 square meter per gram) and high porosity (well over 50% with the pore diameter under 100 nm).

Carbon aerogel is usually manufactured in the form of a non-woven composite paper made with carbon fibers impregnated with resorcinol-formaldehyde, which is further pyrolyzed. More than 90% of carbon aerogel is composed of air.

Market Segmentation

The carbon aerogel market can be segmented on the basis of type, grade, application and end use.

On the basis of type, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Granules

Powder

Block

Tile

On the basis of grade, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Military

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of application, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Nanocatalyst

Fuel cell

Hydrogen storage

Supercapacitor

Desalination systems

On the basis of end use, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Paints and Coatings

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

General Industrial

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements

Some of the market participants in the global carbon aerogel market identified across the value chain include Reade International Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, American Elements, Tradematt (Henan) Industry Co., Nanolit, Aerogel Technologies, LLC and Cabot Corporation.

The competitive landscape analysis for Carbon Aerogel Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Carbon Aerogel manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Market Dynamics

Attributing to the numerous ongoing studies on carbon aerogel, the market is anticipated to be a technologically-driven one. Recent studies show that apart from the aforementioned properties, reversible stretch ability is an added property of carbon aerogel. New technology in carbon aerogel enables it to reversibly expand to more than three times its original length.

This is expected to propel the carbon aerogel market due to the growing demand from stretchable electronics such as wearable electronic devices, energy generation and storage, aerospace applications, and lightweight mechanical devices used in high-temperature applications. There have been several attempts to use hydrogen as a fuel. However, the storage of hydrogen limits the scalability of the concept.

Having said that, one cannot ignore the high production cost associated with the complex manufacturing process. Also, the aerogels market is highly consolidated and the entry of new small-scale manufacturers seems difficult until product differentiation is achieved through the introduction of innovative products. Currently, newer versions of carbon aerogels are being studied and commercialized in the market and high demand is expected from research laboratories and academic institutions.

Regional Outlook

Regionally, the North America carbon aerogel market is anticipated to be a bigger market in terms of value-volume. Asia Pacific is pegged to be next in line, attributing to the high industrial growth observed in countries such as China.

Japan is expected to be one of the leading consumers of carbon aerogel due to the country’s growing electronics industry. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are slated to experience steady growth over the forecast period.

