Rapid Growth In Healthcare Industry Is Surging Demand For Medical Grade Polymers Industry

Medical Grade Polymers: Market Introduction

Special polymers are required from heavily regulated medical and healthcare industry. It is required to ensure high quality of medical devices for the safety of human life. Medical grade polymers are special grade polymers which comply with the global regulations and are specially designed and engineered for the medical use. These polymers are used in various medical devices manufacturing.

These polymers have properties such as high purity, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, moisture resistance, and ease of processing.

Medical Grade Polymers: Market Trends

The manufacturers of medical grade polymers are expanding their businesses through the expansion of their distribution network. A long term relationship with the distributors through various strategies, including agreements and contracts, can be observed in the medical grade polymers market.

With research and innovations, manufacturers are focusing on the manufacture of low-cost and effective medical grade polymers for respective medical applications. Significant investments are being made for the technological advancements in the production methods and new material development to ensure the safety of human life.

Medical Grade Polymers: Market Segmentation

The global medical grade polymers market can be segmented on the basis of material types, application, and region.

On the basis of material type, the global medical grade polymers market can be segmented as:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Silicone

Other Engineering Plastics

On the basis of application, the global medical grade polymers market can be segmented as:

Dental Tools

Various Implants

Operation Instruments

Disposable Syringes

Diagnostic Equipment

Medical Bags

Other devices

Medical Grade Polymers: Market Dynamics

The rapid growth of the healthcare industry has created an upsurge in demand for medical-grade polymers. The major and predominant application area for medical grade polymers is in the manufacturing of medical devices. There has been a rising demand for medical-grade polymers in this application, due to the increasing healthcare industry and increasing regulations in the industry.

The increasing number of well-equipped hospitals and medical centers is projected to support the demand for medical-grade polymers over the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the demand for medical grade polymers with the increase in healthcare expenditure from emerging economies.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Medical Grade Polymers Market are:

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global medical grade polymers market are:

Celanese Corporation

COBALT POLYMERS

Corbion

Covestro AG

DSM

DuPont

DURECT Corporation

EVONIK

Plaskolite

Poly-Med, Inc.

Porex Corporation

SABIC

Solvay

TOPAS

VELOX GmbH

Medical Grade Polymers Market: Regional Outlook

The global medical grade polymers market is anticipated to be dominated by North America with U.S. leading the market both in terms of production and consumption. Highly developed healthcare industry in North America is expected to drive the market in the U.S. and other North American countries. Europe is expected to follow the U.S., in the demand for medical grade polymers.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the medical grade polymers market. Increasing regulations on the use of normal polymers and plastics in healthcare industry and rise in healthcare expenditure by various emerging economies in Asia Pacific, is expected to push the demand for the medical grade polymers, in the region.

Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for medical grade polymers over the forecast period. Presence big medical grade polymer manufacturers such as SABIC, in the region, will push the use of these polymers in the Middle East & Africa.

Medical Grade Polymers market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Medical Grade Polymers market survey report.

