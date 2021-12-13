Printing Machines Market Research Report 2021 – Global Forecast till 2026

Introduction

According to a recently published report by Future Market Insights, the global market for printing machines is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, over US$ 25 Bn worth of printing machines will be sold across the globe. With changing requirements of commercial printing, manufacturing of printing machines is slated to become more complex.

High Demand for Offset Lithography Printing Machines

A majority of key players in the global printing machines market are focusing on increasing the production of offset lithography printers. Competitive advantage of offset lithography when compared to digital printing techniques and flexography will continue to drive the demand for such machines. By the end of 2026, over US$ 12.7 Bn worth of offset lithography printing machines are expected to be sold across the globe. Digital printing machines, on the other hand, will register a CAGR of 5.4%, reflecting fastest sales during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

The global market for printing machines has been segmented on the basis of products, type of substrates, applications, end-use, and region. The market taxonomy has been illustrated in the report below.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Offset lithography

Flexography

Screen

Gravure

Letterpress

Digital

Other

Substrate Type

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Other Substrates (Wood, Glass, Fabric)

Application

Packaging & Labels

Books

Newspapers & Magazines

Commercial Printing & Others

Advertising

Office Stationaries

End-Use

Commercial

Publication

Packaging

APEJ and North America – Leading Markets for Printing Machines

Regional analysis and forecast, developed in the study, projects that the printing machines market in North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register impressive growth. By 2017-end, the printing machines markets in these regions are expected to be worth over US$ 4 Bn individually. North America is anticipated to record higher sales of printing machines due to booming packaging businesses in the US and Canada, while the APEJ printing machines market will be characterized by mass-scale production of printing machines at affordable costs.

Global Printing Machines Market: Additional Forecast Highlights

The report has further revealed that:

In 2017, paper and paperboard will be the leading type of substrate used in printing machines. Revenues procured from sales of paper and paperboard substrates for printing machines is estimated to net over US$ 8 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2017.

Packaging is expected to be the leading end-use industry for printing machines, accounting for nearly half of the global market value in 2017 and beyond.

Throughout the forecast period, printing machines will be predominantly used in packaging and labelling applications.

