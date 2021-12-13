Automated people movers enable efficient interconnection between airport gates and city centers at several airports. Low capital investments and relatively lesser operational costs would remain the primary factors driving adoption of automated people movers. Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a research report on automated people mover market that projects a healthy 5% CAGR for revenue growth of the market during 2019-2029. By the end of forecast period, automated people mover sales are expected to account for revenues worth ~US$ 4 Bn.

The global automated people mover market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018. The automated people mover market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Necessity of efficient interconnection between airport terminals and city centres ensures high demand for automated people movers. Collectively, markets in North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for ~70% of the value of the global automated people mover market by the end of 2029. North America is estimated to be a key region with high margin range for automated people movers, owing to increasing air passenger density and expansion of airports. The urban transit segment is anticipated to be a significant investment area for automated people mover market players in the coming years. Increasing requirement for sustainable and reliable transport solutions for short distances in urban areas is expected to propel the demand for automated people movers.

Key Takeaways – Global Automated People Mover Market Report

Automated people movers would continue to witness significantly high adoption by airport operators. Sales of automated people mover are expected to witness momentous rise for application in urban transit systems. North America would retain a major share of revenues in global automated people mover market. Increasing number of airports in Asia Pacific holds the promise to elevate the number of contracts with automated people mover manufacturers. The market in Middle Eastern region is expected to be lucrative in terms of automated people mover sales and O&M contracts. Through 2029, automated people mover markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are projected to outperform that in North America in terms of revenue share.

“Technologically advanced automated people movers offer design advantages in addition to cost benefit. Several automated people movers are further enhanced with safety features that enable manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the consolidated market. The equipment is generally made-to-order, which means that winning contracts is crucial for manufacturers. Acquiring contracts for operations & maintenance will also remain an important strategy adopted by prominent companies in automated people mover market.”

Key Segment

System Type

Monorail

Duorail

Automated Guideway Transit or Maglev

Application

Airports

Urban Transit

Amusement Parks

Shopping or Commercial Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe, Middle East & Africa

East Asia

Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The automated people mover market is characterized by a high degree of consolidation, as a result of the presence of limited players. Tier-I companies account for over 3/4th of the total market value. Some of the leading manufacturers, such as Bombardier Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Siemens AG, are prioritizing joint ventures for developing innovative automated people mover systems. With LAX’s Automated People Mover, a number of public private partnership (PPP) projects are projected to shape up at the U.S. airports in the near future. Companies are also expected to focus on expanding their sales footprint in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Such players have been establishing offices and sales partnerships in these regions.

