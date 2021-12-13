As per a recent study by ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive turbochargers market will be valued at US$ 9.6 Bn in 2021, exhibiting robust growth at 8.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growth prospects are expected to be positive as automotive turbochargers sales exhibit year on year growth of over 6.5% in 2021. Top players, comprising Garrett Motion (Formerly Honeywell), BorgWarner, IHI, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries account for approximately 85% of the market share.

Tightening restrictions to curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions across various countries, coupled with growing consumer demand for high-performance passenger cars are chief factors fostering sales in the global automotive turbocharger markets.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-135

E-turbochargers are gaining traction in the automotive industry, thereby encouraging manufacturers to focus on product development and innovations regarding e-turbochargers for their incorporation in hybrid vehicles, which is driving the market growth.

Additionally, increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, along with growing applications of variable geometry technology in turbochargers is promoting sales in the market.

In developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil, automotive turbochargers market growth can be attributed to growing consumer preference for high-performance and fuel-efficient passenger cars, creating lucrative opportunities for leading manufacturers in the market.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Automotive Turbochargers Market Study

In terms of product type, variable geometry technology will remain dominant over the forecast period.

Passenger cars will lead the vehicle type segment, accounting for 3/5 th of the total sales.

of the total sales. The U.S. is anticipated to remain the largest market for automotive turbochargers sales.

China will emerge as a lucrative market, owing to tough emission control regulations.

Germany will lead the expansion of automotive turbochargers market in Europe throughout the assessment period.

South Korea and Japan will account for 6% of the total automotive turbochargers market share.

“Technological advancements in automotive turbochargers that support fuel efficiency and optimal performance, coupled with increasing automotive sales will broaden growth prospects for players operating in the market,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Garret Advancing Motion (formerly Honeywell), BorgWarner Inc., IHI Corporation, Cummins Inc., Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co, Eaton Corporation plc, Weifang FuYuan Turbochargers Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Continental AG, and Toyota Industries Corporation are some leading manufacturers operating in the automotive turbochargers market.

As per FMI’s analysis, the global automotive turbochargers market is dominated by top 5 players, including Garret Advancing Motion (formerly Honeywell), BorgWarner Inc., IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Cummins Inc., accounting for nearly 85% of the market share.

Key players are striving to strengthen their foothold in the market by emphasizing on various inorganic strategies that include site expansion, new product launches, increased research and development, and strategic collaborations. For instance:

In May 2021, BorgWarner entered into a global agreement to supply its electronic turbochargers to OEMs for hybrid electric vehicles. This agreement will provide a significant boost to ongoing research and development in the automotive turbochargers market.

In June 2021, Cummins Inc announced the expansion of its production facility to two new locations in North Carolina and South Carolina which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The expansion will allow the company to remanufacture and develop new turbocharger products, improving cost competitiveness simultaneously.

More Insights on the Automotive Turbochargers Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive turbochargers market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of fuel type (gasoline and diesel), vehicle type (passenger car, LCV, HCV, agricultural machinery, and construction machinery), product type (wastegate, variable-geometry technology and twin-turbo), sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), actuator type (hydraulic, pneumonic and electric) and across seven regions. (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-135

Automotive Turbochargers Market by Category

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Agricultural Machinery

Construction Machinery

By Product Type:

Wastegate

Variable-geometry Technology

Twin Turbo

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Actuators:

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Direct Purchase of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/135

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

Market Viewpoint

3.1. Comparison – Turbochargers & Superchargers

3.2. Effects of Vehicle Pollutants on the Environment

3.3. Macro-Economic Factors

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Trends

3.6. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Forecast 2021 – 2031

4.1. Global Automotive Turbocharger Market: Regional Adoption

4.2. Market Volume Projections

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Size Projections

4.4.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.4.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Key Points Covered in Automotive Turbochargers Market Survey

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Turbochargers Market and how to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/