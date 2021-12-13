Power Liftgate Market reached a US$ 2.3 billion valuation in 2019, and is projected to display a strong 8% CAGR 2020-2030

As per a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the power liftgate market reached a US$ 2.3 billion valuation in 2019, and is projected to display a strong 8% CAGR. Improvements in automation tech, and the rising popularity of retrofitting are expected to aid long-term developments in the industry.

While the market is expected to display a positive growth trajectory in the coming decade, prohibitive costs of configuration, and limited use in low and mid-range automobiles remain deterrents.

Key Takeaways

The size of the power liftgate market is estimated to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2020, with investments into automotive automation technologies being the key factors aiding developments in the industry.

Luxury passenger cars will remain the leading end-users of power liftgates, while commercial vehicles are expected to reflect steady growth on the back of higher levels of domestic trade and ecommerce.

Semi-automatic versions of power liftgates reflect relatively higher, albeit declining market share, owing to improvements in recent years in terms of automation technologies including AI and IoT.

North America, followed by Europe, are lucrative markets for power liftgates, driven by strict emission regulations and the presence of leading automobile market players.

“Rising demand for reliability and comfort in driving experience and the growing value of the luxury vehicles segment around the world are key factors driving the demand for power liftgates. Manufacturers are pushing for improvements in terms of temperature and shock resistance, which will aid growth in the long-term,” said a lead FMI analyst.

Covid-19 Effect on Power Liftgate Market

Lockdown restrictions have affected production activities. Also, restrictions on trade have disrupted supply chains for raw materials and components.Concerns in terms of workforce shortage and finances will also remain important for the duration of the crisis. Changes in consumer spending behavior have impacted automotive sales, which in turn has hurt the demand for power liftgates. Recovery is likely to be gradual, owing to economic uncertainties and the largely non-essential nature of automotive components for the near future.

Who is Winning?

In its new report, FMI has covered essential data on key business strategies that have been gaining traction in the power liftgate market. Market leaders have been focused largely on product development strategies, in addition to geographical expansion, especially considering the high potential of emerging economies.

Continental AG, Stabilus GmbH, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co., Strattec Security Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., HI-LEX Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp, Power-Packer Corporation, Magna International, Autoease Technology are some of the more prominent market players in the industry.

Key Segments

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Compact Mid-sized SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle

Product Type

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Pacific (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Key Developments

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

Power Liftgate Market Report: Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2019 Market Analysis US$ Million for value, Mn Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa Key Segments Covered Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Product Type, and Region Key Companies Profiled Continental AG, Stabilus GmbH, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co., Strattec Security Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., HI-LEX Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp, Power-Packer Corporation, Magna International, Autoease Technology (only indicative list) Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

