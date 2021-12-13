Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System is mature heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology that simultaneously heat and cool areas by extracting heat from an area that needs cooling and transferring heat to another area. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems are installed with an air conditioner inverter that adds a dc inverter which drives the control of the compressor that modulates heat or cooling in the area. The compressor unit of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) is installed on the roof of the building, and heat & cool refrigerant are connected through piping connected to condition the building.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Dynamics

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems are driven by the energy-efficient source that saves up to more than 40% energy when compared to the VAV electric coil and is a potential factor in the growth of the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market. Moreover, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems incur a lower cost to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. A key driver for variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is its efficiency to control the units with a simple on and off operation as well as its ability to provide a different level of heating and cooling to a different part of the building with variation in motor speed and regulator in refrigerant flow. For commercial purposes such as in offices, a variable refrigerant flow system is more appealing than a variable air volume (VAV) system as the temperature can be controlled in each office thus adding as another potential factor to the growth of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market.

Moreover, if a variable refrigerant flow is installed in a smaller building, it can offer special benefits as compared to features in a high-end building automation system owing to built-in controls offered by a variable refrigerant flow system with its ability to provide less energy consumption. A variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is well-suited for applications in older buildings because it can be added on to or replace prevailing equipment in narrow space, where it is currently limited or has no ductwork. Hotels have also been a big supporter of variable refrigerant flow systems as they can save the overall operational cost of the hotel owing to HVAC control restricted to particular rooms when needed. Aspects such as quieter operation in working of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems compared to traditional PTAC units adds a factor of growth, to the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems market.

A challenging factor to the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is the guidelines that are shared by ASHRAE to control the concentration limits of refrigerant. Thus time to time maintenance is needed. The leakage of refrigerant which is being piped around the building in a larger variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system of 14-20 tons is potentially high and thus can restrain the growth of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market are as follows

Daikin industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd

Mitsubishi Electrical

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

LG Electronics

Midea Group

United Technologies Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

The Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Japan holds a relatively higher market share in the global variable refrigerant flow system market due to a higher presence of the key manufacturers of the VRF systems. Followed by Japan is Western Europe which has higher consumption of variable flow (VRF) systems for the commercial building owing to changing the climate in the region. The developed region of Japan and Europe is estimated to grow at a healthy CARG during the forecast period. The U.S. in North America is one of the growing markets in variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. Currently, the U.S. market has major manufacturer products that are certified by AHRI. APEJ is estimated to expand at a high CAGR of global variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in buildings, offices as well as hospitals.

Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Market: Segmentation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

