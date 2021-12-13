Ball screw Market will grow over the forecast period with a significant growth over the forecast tenure : FMI

A screw can be described as an inclined plane around a cylinder made of various materials. The screw is a cylinder with a head (solid top) at one end and a pointed tip (like a nail) at the other end. More importantly, it has ridges winding around it. The ridges or grooves around the shaft or cylinder are the thread. Ball screw is one of such type screw utilized for specific industrial purposes. Ball screw serves the most critical and one of its kind purpose of converting rotatory motion into linear motion required in various operations. Ball screw assembly consists of a ball screw and a ball nut as an assembly with recirculating ball bearings.

The interface between the ball screw and the nut is made by ball bearings which roll in matching ball forms. The ball nut and ball bearing determine the load and life of the ball screw assembly. With the expansion of various industries and rise in complex machines as well as industrial operations it can be anticipated that the ball screw market will grow over the forecast period with significant growth over the forecast tenure

Ball screw Market: Drivers & Restraints

Ball screws are primarily used in cutting-edge technology products. The ball screw has extensive usage in airplane flaps. Further ball screws are also used in other operations such as aircraft passenger boarding bridge, PAXWAY, at airports, in the control system for chemical plant piping, in the control system for control rods used in nuclear power plants, and a pressure tube inspection system. The aforementioned products and industries are an indispensable part of today’s world and it has been gradually increasing which will subsequently fuel the demand of ball screws.

Across the globe implementation of industrial automation as well as the use of industrial robotics is rising for the convenience of humans, this type of system is also the key consumer of the ball screw.

The high price of ball screw can only be a possible restraint for the ball screw market in developing countries otherwise the requirement and usage of ball screw has limited substitute which makes it a demanding product.

Ball screw Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global automotive Ball screw market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The ball screw market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Regarding value and volume, APE will have the largest market in ball screw in upcoming years; this is because the countries such as China, India are witnessing strong growth in the establishment of industries and other various operations Next to APEJ, North America is the other leading region which is showing tremendous growth in the market of ball screw this is because of the reason alike of APEJ as well as due to other factors such as new technology innovations, more automation in various activities.

Western Europe and Eastern Europe is also prominent market for ball screw as both these regions is well inundated with various type of industries. Japan has also a large no. of an industry which creates the demand of such ball screw MEA & Latin America both these region has been witnessing growth in oil & gas industry as well as other industries which are providing room for the demand of ball screw in this region as well

Ball screw Market players

A few of the key players of the ball screw market are as follows

NSK

THK

HIWIN

SKF

Bosch Rexroth

TBI Motion

Schaeffler

Kuroda

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

